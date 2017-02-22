Hollingsworth announces Vicksburg mayoral bid
Vicksburg developer Daryl Hollingsworth said Tuesday he will be a candidate for mayor, running as an independent. "This morning, I resigned from the Main Street Board and will begin working on getting signatures for my petition," he said.
