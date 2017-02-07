Good education news all around for Vicksburg Warren County children
Vicksburg has much to be proud of this week when it comes to the educational opportunities for its children. The Vicksburg Warren School District is up by 330 students this year, and because growing pains need to be addressed, the school board is seeking input from the community and has authorized a request for qualifications - an RFQ - for organizing community outreach.
