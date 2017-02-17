Four men arrested in Vicksburg drug raid

Vicksburg PD conducted the raid after a two-month long surveillance and investigation into increased drug activity at 712 Speed Street. The four men arrested were 26-year-old-Brandin J. Lane, 25-year-old Brandon D. Wilson, 22-year-old Damion L. Carroll and 20-year-old Larry E. Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.