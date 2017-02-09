Flowers stepping down as director of Chamber of Commerce
The executive director of the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce is retiring Feb. 22, after almost three years at the chamber. She said the idea to retire came in October, when her daughter mentioned they never got to spend time together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC