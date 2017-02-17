Fire damages Tyson Vicksburg plant; no one reported injured
An explosion rocked the Tyson Foods plant at 1725 Interplex Circle Friday night, causing a fire and forcing evacuation of the plant's Fulton Building. Firefighters from the Bovina and Culkin Volunteer Fire departments and the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the fire, which was reported to Vicksburg-Warren 911 about 6:30 p.m. Mike Jones, a maintenance worker at the plant, said he was sitting in the building when he heard the explosion, adding it shook the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC