Fire damages Tyson Vicksburg plant; no one reported injured

An explosion rocked the Tyson Foods plant at 1725 Interplex Circle Friday night, causing a fire and forcing evacuation of the plant's Fulton Building. Firefighters from the Bovina and Culkin Volunteer Fire departments and the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the fire, which was reported to Vicksburg-Warren 911 about 6:30 p.m. Mike Jones, a maintenance worker at the plant, said he was sitting in the building when he heard the explosion, adding it shook the building.

