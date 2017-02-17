EDD Director Resigns

EDD Director Resigns

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Daily Sentinel Star

From the EDD Keith Mitchell, Chairman of the Grenada County Economic Development District , announced today that Pablo Diaz has presented his resignation to the EDD board after accepting a position as the new Executive Director of the Warren County Port Commission, the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Warren County Economic Development Foundation. Diaz will take over the three organizations in Vicksburg, MS and lead a consolidated effort to create a one-stop organization responsible for all economic development initiatives in Warren County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Sentinel Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC