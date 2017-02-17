Drugs, gun found in traffic stop

A Vicksburg man faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon after his arrest Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Washington Street by office Donnie Heggins. Kevin Wilson, 34, 2609 Grant St., was arrested after Heggins found following a traffic stop at 3990 Washington Street by officer Donnie Heggins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.