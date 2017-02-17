Club honors top officers
The area's law enforcement community and members of Vicksburg's fire department were the featured guests Wednesday night as the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club honored men and women in uniform at its 33rd annual Officer of the Year Banquet. Ninety guests attended the program at American Legion Post 213 to honor the nominees from the Vicksburg Police and Fire departments, Warren County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
