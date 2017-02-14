City seeking better deal on garbage collection for residents, small businesses
The city of Vicksburg is hoping to get a better deal on garbage collection for residents and the city's small businesses. The board Friday authorized city clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for bids for solid waste collection services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
