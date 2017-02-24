Christians begin Lenten season Wednesday
Lent begins Wednesday, and many Christians will participate in an Ash Wednesday service signifying the start of the religious season, which lasts until Easter. During this time, many will observe a period of fasting and repentance while also practicing self-denial and spiritual discipline.
