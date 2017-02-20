Board of Supervisors must decide economic development merger
Warren County supervisors will decide Tuesday whether they want to participate in a proposed consolidation of the county's economic development efforts. The Warren County Port Commission and the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce propose merging the title of port director and chamber director into an economic development post.
