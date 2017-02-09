Benevolent Club to honor officers at annual banquet
Vicksburg and Warren County's top law enforcement officers and firefighters, and state troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, will be honored Feb.15 when the Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club hosts its 33rd annual officer of the year banquet. VHBC president Willie Glasper said the idea for the banquet came from a conversation with police officers more than 30 years ago about the lack of community support and recognition for law enforcement.
