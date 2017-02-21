Baseball legend Ron Polk to speak at PCA
Ron Polk, who led Mississippi State to more than 1,100 victories and six College World Series appearances in 29 seasons as its head coach, will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Porters Chapel Academy on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $30. They are available at the Porters Chapel Academy school office at 3460 Porters Chapel Road, during business hours, or by calling PCA football coach Blake Purvis at 601-218-1703.
