AmeriCorps service team at work at Lake Logan Episcopal Center

An AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps team, River 6, is serving with Lake Logan Episcopal Center through Feb. 21. The team began its service on Jan. 12. The NCCC team of nine members from the Southern Region campus in Vicksburg, Mississippi, will be assisting with repairs of rope weaving chair seats and slat weaving chair backs as well as refurbishing the wood pieces. The team will also assist the center with completing necessary repairs on site and building access points for all people across generations to experience the natural, recreational and spiritual opportunities that Lake Logan has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.