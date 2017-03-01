32-year-old man and 13-year-old runaway faces charges after Warren County drug raid
When deputies got to the mobile home, both people ran out the back door and a Sheriff's Deputy chased them into the woods before quickly catching up to them. $5,000 worth of drugs were seized, including high grade marijuana, several grams of cocaine, 30 pills of Ecstasy, a high grade form of meth, prescription painkillers oxycodone and Dilaudid, and Ice.
