32-year-old man and 13-year-old runaway faces charges after Warren County drug raid

When deputies got to the mobile home, both people ran out the back door and a Sheriff's Deputy chased them into the woods before quickly catching up to them. $5,000 worth of drugs were seized, including high grade marijuana, several grams of cocaine, 30 pills of Ecstasy, a high grade form of meth, prescription painkillers oxycodone and Dilaudid, and Ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.