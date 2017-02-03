3-star OL Ben Brown is the 7th member...

3-star OL Ben Brown is the 7th member of his family to sign with Ole Miss

Longtime Ole Miss commit Ben Brown officially signed his letter of intent on Wednesday , becoming the latest in a long line of family members to join the Rebels. Brown, a three-star offensive tackle out of Vicksburg, Miss., has had no less than six relatives play football for Ole Miss.

