3-star OL Ben Brown is the 7th member of his family to sign with Ole Miss
Longtime Ole Miss commit Ben Brown officially signed his letter of intent on Wednesday , becoming the latest in a long line of family members to join the Rebels. Brown, a three-star offensive tackle out of Vicksburg, Miss., has had no less than six relatives play football for Ole Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC