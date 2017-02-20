2017 Southern Hardwood Forest Research Group annual meeting Feb. 23
The Southern Hardwood Forest Research Group annual meeting theme will focus on Water Management and Forests in the Mid-South. The 64th Southern Hardwood Forest Research Group annual meeting will be held Feb. 23 at the Capps Entrepreneurial Center, Delta Branch Experiment Station in Stoneville, Miss.
