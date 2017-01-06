Winter weather hits Warren County

Winter weather arrived in Vicksburg with a vengeance Friday morning when temperatures dipped below freezing and residents awoke to sleet and freezing rain. Mark McAllister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said a road sensor on the Mississippi River Bridge at Vicksburg indicated its surface temperature was at 29 degrees at 8 a.m. "You may have some icing issues on bridges through tonight," McAllister said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.