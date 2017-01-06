Winter weather hits Warren County
Winter weather arrived in Vicksburg with a vengeance Friday morning when temperatures dipped below freezing and residents awoke to sleet and freezing rain. Mark McAllister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said a road sensor on the Mississippi River Bridge at Vicksburg indicated its surface temperature was at 29 degrees at 8 a.m. "You may have some icing issues on bridges through tonight," McAllister said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC