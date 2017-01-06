Winter weather forces banks, businesses and schools to close early; creates havoc on roads
A cold weather front bringing a combination of rain, sleet and snow hit Warren County early Friday morning, covering vehicles with ice and causing safety concerns on local roads and bridges. The cold weather was expected to continue through the weekend, with a high Saturday of 33 and a low of 20, and a high of 41 Sunday with a low of 28. Concern over the safety of employees forced city and county officials and some businesses to send workers home early.
