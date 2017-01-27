Vicksburg man gets 6 years for 2012 manslaughter
A Vicksburg man will serve six years in prison after pleading guilty in Warren County Circuit Court to manslaughter in the 2012 shooting death of another man. Judge M. James Chaney sentenced Tamares Ladell Dillon, 35, to a total of 20 years in prison with six years to serve and 14 years suspended.
