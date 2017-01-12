Vicksburg man accused of not paying child support
A June 5 trial date has been set for a Vicksburg man accused of failing to pay part of his child support. Robert Eugene Burton, 49, was arrested Wednesday by investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General's Public Integrity Division with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to information from the Attorney General's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC