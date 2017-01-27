Vicksburg film among those to be scre...

Vicksburg film among those to be screened

8 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

A partnership between the Westside Theatre Foundation and Running Wild Films will bring Mississippi filmmakers to Vicksburg on Feb. 25. "This will be a day to recognize and celebrate Mississippi films and also gives people in Mississippi the opportunity to recognize their local filmmakers and support their local filmmakers," said Travis Mills, co-founder of Running Wild Films. Last year, Mills held an event similar to the one that will be offered in Vicksburg, and it was offered free of charge to the filmmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

