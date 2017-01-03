Updated Traffic: Drivers urged to avoid icy roads
JACKSON, MS - Many roads in the Jackson metro area and state-wide have iced over. At 8:30 p.m. Friday MDOT said I-20 East was closed at Norrell Road in Hinds County .
