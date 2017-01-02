Substation failure knocks out power Saturday morning

An equipment failure at Entergy's East Vicksburg Substation was the cause of a power outage blacking out a large portion of the east side of Vicksburg Saturday, Entergy customer service representative Sheila McKinnis said. The blackout occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a breaker at the substation went out, cutting power to 744 customers.

