Substation failure knocks out power Saturday morning
An equipment failure at Entergy's East Vicksburg Substation was the cause of a power outage blacking out a large portion of the east side of Vicksburg Saturday, Entergy customer service representative Sheila McKinnis said. The blackout occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a breaker at the substation went out, cutting power to 744 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC