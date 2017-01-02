Substation failure knocks out power S...

Substation failure knocks out power Saturday morning

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vicksburg Post

An equipment failure at Entergy's East Vicksburg Substation was the cause of a power outage blacking out a large portion of the east side of Vicksburg Saturday, Entergy customer service representative Sheila McKinnis said. The blackout occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a breaker at the substation went out, cutting power to 744 customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan 1 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec 10 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec 9 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
News Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat... Jul '16 Something to Do 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC