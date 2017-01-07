Southern storm set to wallop parts of Carolinas and Virginia
Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted a wide swath of the South overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots amid reports of car crashes as many braced for up to a foot of snow in parts of the Carolinas and Virginia A tractor-trailer turned over on Interstate 20 West blocking both westbound lanes right before the Indiana Avenue Overpass in Vicksburg, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The incident involved one vehicle and the driver was transported away for medical care.
