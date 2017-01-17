Some praise, others criticize Bryant's call for lottery
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant received some praise and some criticism for his 2017 State of the State speech, which he gave Tuesday night at the Capitol: State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said she agreed with Bryant's call for legislators to be careful with spending. Fitch said she wants a state constitutional amendment that would tighten the budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC