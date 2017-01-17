Some praise, others criticize Bryant'...

Some praise, others criticize Bryant's call for lottery

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant received some praise and some criticism for his 2017 State of the State speech, which he gave Tuesday night at the Capitol: State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said she agreed with Bryant's call for legislators to be careful with spending. Fitch said she wants a state constitutional amendment that would tighten the budget process.

