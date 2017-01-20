Port Gibson man arrested in hit-and-r...

Port Gibson man arrested in hit-and-run death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

A Port Gibson man is accused of the Thursday night hit-and-run death of a Vicksburg man, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Warren County sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon arrested Kella Maurice Jones, 25, 210 Mulberry St., Port Gibson, on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident which causes death in the death of Ricky Smith, 22. Jones was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan 10 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan 1 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC