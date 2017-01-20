Port Gibson man arrested in hit-and-run death

A Port Gibson man is accused of the Thursday night hit-and-run death of a Vicksburg man, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Warren County sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon arrested Kella Maurice Jones, 25, 210 Mulberry St., Port Gibson, on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident which causes death in the death of Ricky Smith, 22. Jones was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance.

