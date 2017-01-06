Please take care when warming your ho...

Please take care when warming your home to do so safely


Vicksburg Post

But Mississippi's Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney, of Vicksburg, warns all Mississippians to stay smart while trying to heat homes, particularly with space heaters. "Space heaters pose a much higher risk of fire, death and injury than central heating, and it cannot be stressed enough that using a stove to heat a home is extremely dangerous," Chaney said.

