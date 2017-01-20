Nod to Chad Shealy and Vicksburg Warr...

Nod to Chad Shealy and Vicksburg Warren School District was well deserved

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

In Tuesday night's State of the State address, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant singled out the Vicksburg Warren School District and its superintendent, Chad Shealy. Bryant praised the district's Academy of Innovation, which works to hone the knowledge of Vicksburg and Warren County seventh and eighth graders who are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan 10 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan 1 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Warren County was issued at January 21 at 7:45PM CST

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC