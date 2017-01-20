Nod to Chad Shealy and Vicksburg Warren School District was well deserved
In Tuesday night's State of the State address, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant singled out the Vicksburg Warren School District and its superintendent, Chad Shealy. Bryant praised the district's Academy of Innovation, which works to hone the knowledge of Vicksburg and Warren County seventh and eighth graders who are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
