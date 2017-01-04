Neighbors can show their support for Chill in the Hills with yard signs
In less than two weeks, a portion of Vicksburg will be transformed into the race route for the Ninth annual Chill in the Hills 10-K run, 5-K walk and 1-mile fun run. In an effort to help encourage the participants as they race to the finish line, yard signs will be available for those homeowners who live along the route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC