NAACP leader claims police targets blacks; chief says no way

Statistics on traffic citations issued by Vicksburg police officers during 2015 indicates the police department is targeting blacks in the city, the president of the Warren County NAACP claims. "In my seven-and-a-half years working here, I have never, never, had anyone to imply that African- Americans or blacks are being targeted by Vicksburg police officers," he said.

