Mother Nature gave it a good try, but we made it through storm relatively unscathed
Conditions Friday night kept Vicksburg police and Warren County sheriff's deputies busy working an estimated 63 automobile wrecks because of the slick roads. Police Chief Walter Armstrong said officers worked about 40 wrecks across the city, including one involving an overturned 18-wheeler that rolled on Interstate 20 westbound near the Indiana exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Tue
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC