Mother Nature gave it a good try, but...

Mother Nature gave it a good try, but we made it through storm relatively unscathed

Tuesday

Conditions Friday night kept Vicksburg police and Warren County sheriff's deputies busy working an estimated 63 automobile wrecks because of the slick roads. Police Chief Walter Armstrong said officers worked about 40 wrecks across the city, including one involving an overturned 18-wheeler that rolled on Interstate 20 westbound near the Indiana exit.

