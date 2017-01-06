Members learn about life after AmeriC...

Members learn about life after AmeriCorps

The AmeriCorps Southern Region campus in Vicksburg hosted Life After AmeriCorps Day to give their 268 members resources and information on possible career or educational paths to follow after they graduate from the program April 27. "The whole goal of our program is to develop professionally and personally, and part of that service to them is making sure they have a solid next step wherever they end up," said Kaitlynn Howard, support team leader and LAA Day coordinator. Members chose four different 45-minute long courses to attend throughout the day on subjects like small business, college admissions, getting started in the military, and overview of federal employment, to name a few.

