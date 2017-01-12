Mardi Gras festivities add Masked Ball

Let the jazz music play and the gumbo fill every bowl, Mardi Gras is around the corner, and in preparation of the final blow out before lent, Vicksburg has a new event to bring the fun to town. The first River Revelers' Masked Ball will be from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.