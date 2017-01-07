Lady Luck to play host of Junior Auxi...

Lady Luck to play host of Junior Auxiliary's Magnolia Charity Ball

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vicksburg Post

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg is hosting its first Magnolia Charity Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lady Luck Casino, 1380 Warrenton Road. "We wanted something fun for the community," said Lindsey Bradley, Magnolia Charity Ball public relations chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon 1 hr Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan 1 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC