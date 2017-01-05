Holyfield, three others to lead MLK parade

The city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is coming back this year with four heavy weight boxers scheduled to serve as grand marshals. After a one-year hiatus, the parade and a following celebration have been scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in downtown Vicksburg with boxers Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, James Toney and Ray Mercer participating in the parade portion of the celebration.

