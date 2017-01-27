For 57 years, Lebanese dinner delights Vicksburg diners
Feb. 13, the members of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church and hundreds more Vicksburg residents will sit down to dine on such Lebanese treats as kibbe, sambousek, cabbage rolls and baklava. Like its predecessors before it, the church's 57th annual Lebanese dinner is expected to draw a lot of people.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
