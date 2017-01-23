Falling tree knocks out power to 1,000
A tree falling on an Entergy transmission line in the Basinsky Road area knocked out power to more than 1,000 customers in Vicksburg late Sunday night, Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said. She said the outage occurred about 9:59 p.m., and also affected the utility's Vicksburg East, Edwards, Bolton, Raymond and Utica substations, causing scattered outages.
