Emergency spending just part of keeping city's infrastructure up and running

11 hrs ago

As the city of Brookhaven ended what was a week-long boil water notice, a notice issued by the state, questions were raised on what problems led to the low pressure and quality issues, and even more questions on what appeared to be a slow response by city officials. In the case of Vicksburg, city officials approved emergency spending to replace one of the two clarifiers at the city's water treatment facility on Haining Road.

