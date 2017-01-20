Emergency spending just part of keeping city's infrastructure up and running
As the city of Brookhaven ended what was a week-long boil water notice, a notice issued by the state, questions were raised on what problems led to the low pressure and quality issues, and even more questions on what appeared to be a slow response by city officials. In the case of Vicksburg, city officials approved emergency spending to replace one of the two clarifiers at the city's water treatment facility on Haining Road.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
