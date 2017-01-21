Do your jobs as citizens and vote
We, the members of the Vicksburg Branch NAACP are facing one of our most disheartening moments for the African American race here in Vicksburg. We knew the city administration and Vicksburg Police Department were targeting the African American community when it came to traffic citations but we were not able to prove it until now.
