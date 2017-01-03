Could area see snow this weekend? Forecasters say maybe

In the past few weeks, Vicksburg and Warren County have seen wide variations of weather, from high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, lows in the low 20s, and severe thunderstorms and high winds in between. According to the National Weather Service forecast for the weekend, the area has a 20 percent chance of light rain with a slight chance of light snow to go with low temperatures in the low 30s Friday night.

