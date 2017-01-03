Could area see snow this weekend? Forecasters say maybe
In the past few weeks, Vicksburg and Warren County have seen wide variations of weather, from high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, lows in the low 20s, and severe thunderstorms and high winds in between. According to the National Weather Service forecast for the weekend, the area has a 20 percent chance of light rain with a slight chance of light snow to go with low temperatures in the low 30s Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC