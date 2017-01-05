Congratulations to mayor, aldermen for coming together on charter changes
After years of arguing and struggling with the city's charter, the three men found a way to come together and make much-needed changes, which will streamline city operations and provide a clear leadership path for city employees. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has advocated for these changes since taking office.
