Chill in the Hills has new course for 2017

The annual event in downtown Vicksburg will celebrate its ninth birthday with a new course, an upgraded status on the Mississippi Track Club calendar, and some new post-race entertainment. The 10K run, 5K race walk and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Race headquarters and race day registration will be available at Guaranty Bank on the corner of Cherry and Belmont streets, and the start-finish line is on Belmont Street between Cherry and Drummond streets.

