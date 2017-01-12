Chill in the Hills has new course for 2017
The annual event in downtown Vicksburg will celebrate its ninth birthday with a new course, an upgraded status on the Mississippi Track Club calendar, and some new post-race entertainment. The 10K run, 5K race walk and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Race headquarters and race day registration will be available at Guaranty Bank on the corner of Cherry and Belmont streets, and the start-finish line is on Belmont Street between Cherry and Drummond streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC