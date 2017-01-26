Chamber marks good year, plans for a strong '17
The Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce closed out another year Tuesday of striving to make Vicksburg the best it can be. Chamber president Lynn Foley handed off her leadership responsibilities to incoming president Mark Buys through theatrical song and dance that reflected on all the programs and services offered by the chamber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
