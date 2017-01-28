Chamber joining in economic development effort here in a big way
For an organization that has been around for more than 100 years, the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce has remained relevant, supportive and driven. All of those characteristics were on display Tuesday during the chamber's annual luncheon, in which it not only honored individuals and businesses of note from the previous year, but also laid out a plan of action for Vicksburg's future.
