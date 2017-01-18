Candidates for port post line up
Warren County port commissioners are expected to begin interviewing potential candidates for port director by the end of January, commission chairman Margaret Gilmer said. "We will be meeting Thursday with Charles Webb, our consultant from Jorgenson, to discuss their recommendations," she said.
