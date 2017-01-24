Blues group off to represent Vicksburg at international competition next week
The lyrics rolled from Keith Johnson's soul and out of his mouth filling up the room as he practiced with his band in Vicksburg Monday night in preparation for the gig of a lifetime. Keith Johnson and the Big Muddy Blues Band will be off to Memphis next week to compete in the International Blues Challenge as the representatives for the Vicksburg Blues Society.
