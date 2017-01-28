Bazinsky paving could begin as early as Monday
Work could begin as soon as Monday paving the parking lots at Halls Ferry Road and the Bazinsky ball fields. Assistant public works director Jeff Richardson said Central Asphalt of Vicksburg, the low bidder for the project, was given the notice to proceed starting Monday during a preconstruction meeting Friday.
