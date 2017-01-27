Auxiliary waterline construction to begin in December
One of the final hurdles for the long-awaited auxiliary waterline for the city of Vicksburg has been cleared, but contruction of waterline is still nearly a year away. Documents presented to the city by project engineer EJES Inc. of Dallas detail construction on the project could begin in December.
