Annual amnesty program to begin in February

Vicksburg residents who owe past due fines for traffic or other misdemeanor offenses, will have the chance to pay them off and avoid spending time in jail. The city's annual amnesty period, which allows people to pay off their fines in full, runs from Feb. 1 through April 10. All the money collected during the period goes into the city's general fund.

