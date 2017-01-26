Annual amnesty program to begin in February
Vicksburg residents who owe past due fines for traffic or other misdemeanor offenses, will have the chance to pay them off and avoid spending time in jail. The city's annual amnesty period, which allows people to pay off their fines in full, runs from Feb. 1 through April 10. All the money collected during the period goes into the city's general fund.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
